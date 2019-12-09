The best-selling pedals of 2019 have been revealed

Last week, we presented Reverb.com’s list of the site’s best-selling guitar amps of 2019. Now, the digital gear marketplace has revealed another year-end best-of, this one focusing on the site’s top-selling effect pedals, both overall and for stompboxes new for 2019 (and as regular readers of this site are well aware, there were a lot – and we mean a lot – of pedals released over the past 12 months).

In the best-selling overall category TC Electronic ruled the roost, with the company’s Hall of Fame Reverb and Ditto Looper taking first and second place. Other high-rankers included the Fulltone OCD, MXR Carbon Copy and Keeley Compressor.

Best-selling pedals overall

TC Electronic Hall of Fame Reverb TC Electronic Ditto Looper Fulltone OCD MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay Keeley Compressor Plus Strymon TimeLine Delay Electro-Harmonix Canyon TC Electronic Flashback Delay & Looper Boss DS-1 Distortion Strymon Big Sky Reverb Ibanez TS9 Tube Screamer Electro-Harmonix Soul Food Transparent Overdrive Dunlop DVP4 Volume X Mini Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb Paul Cochrane Timmy Overdrive

On the new for 2019 side, Walrus Audio’s Slo multi-texture reverb took top honors, while Chase Bliss Audio’s MOOD micro-looper/delay (which was recently released in a special Reverb 'blacked out' version) came in second.

The top five was filled out by Electro-Harmonix’s Attack Decay, EarthQuaker Devices’ Plumes and another EHX offering, the Bass Mono Synth.

Best-selling new-for-2019 pedals

Walrus Audio Slö Chase Bliss Audio Mood Electro-Harmonix Attack Decay EarthQuaker Devices Plumes Electro-Harmonix Bass Mono Synth Strymon Volante Magnetic Echo Machine Keeley Fuzz Bender MXR DD25 Green Day Dookie Drive EarthQuaker Devices Swiss Things Boss SY-1 Synthesizer JHS Clover Preamp Walrus Audio Lillian Multi-Stage Analog Phaser Electro-Harmonix Guitar Mono Synth Old Blood Noise Endeavors Rever TC Electronic June 60 Chorus

And because there are just so, so many pedals both new and old out there in the, um, guitar world, Reverb also took it upon themselves to break down the top-selling units in six effect categories: Overdrive, fuzz, delay, reverb, chorus and compression.

To check out all the top sellers, head over to Reverb.com.