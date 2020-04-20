The Black Dahlia Murder's Brandon Ellis delivers a super-precise playthrough of Removal of the Oaken Stake

The Black Dahlia Murder's latest album Verminous dropped April 17, and it contains some of the extreme-metal vets' best material yet. One standout track is Removal of the Oaken Stake, which includes furious riff work and dizzying leads - so much so that we included it in last week's essential guitar tracks.

Before social isolation measures took place, lead guitarist Brandon Ellis joined us at the GW studio for an exclusive playthrough of the track, shredding his way through the song's blistering soundscapes on his Jackson Custom Shop Kelly electric guitar.

Ellis recently recorded another playthrough of the album's title track, Verminous. Verminous is available now.