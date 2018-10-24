The Claypool Lennon Delirium Announce New Album, Share New Song, "Blood and Rockets"

The Claypool Lennon Delirium, the collaborative effort between Primus bassist Les Claypool and multi-instrumentalist Sean Lennon, have announced the release of their sophomore album, South of Reality, which will be out February 22, 2019 via ATO Records.

Ahead of the record’s release they’ve shared a new song, the psych-rock epic “Blood and Rockets.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lennon explained that the song’s lyrics are about “the lascivious exploits of famed JPL rocket scientist Jack Parsons, the man who not only helped America get to the moon with liquid fuel technology, but was also a Magister Templi in Aleister Crowley’s cult, the Ordo Templi Orientis.”

Lennon and Claypool co-produced South of Reality, which was engineered and mixed at Claypool’s Rancho Relaxo studios in Sonoma County, California. The album is available for pre-order here.