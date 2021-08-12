The Darkness deliver “immeasurable rock 'n' roll extravagance” with new single, Motorheart

The Darkness have released Motorheart, the first single from their forthcoming album of the same name.

When the glam-rockers announced their seventh LP earlier this year, they promised “trademark blazing guitar riffs and solos, soaring falsetto and immeasurable rock 'n' roll extravagance”. We're delighted to confirm that they've made good on their word.

Blazing guitar riffs and solos? The track – which pays homage to a “devoted sex robot” – kicks off with both, and continues to deliver them in abundance across its five-minute run time. Soaring falsetto and immeasurable rock 'n' roll extravagance? Well, it's The Darkness, isn't it? Check out the song's official lyric video below.

“Motorheart rocks harder than anything we've done before,” says frontman Justin Hawkins. “It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan [Hawkins, guitarist] did an awesome job on the production, it'll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, enjoy.”

Motorheart – the album – is set to drop October 15 via Cooking Vinyl, and will arrive in multiple formats, including Deluxe CD with bonus tracks, exclusive color LP and tape.

The Darkness are also gearing up to head out on a UK tour with Steve Harris's British Lion in November and December. To see a full list of dates, and to purchase tickets, head to the band's official website.

Check out Motorheart's tracklisting below.

Welcome Tae Glasgae It’s Love, Jim Motorheart The Power And The Glory Of Love Jussy’s Girl Sticky Situations Nobody Can See Me Cry Eastbound Speed Of The Nite Time You Don’t Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps * It’s A Love Thang (You Wouldn’t Understand) * So Long *

* = Deluxe edition bonus tracks