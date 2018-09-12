The Distillers Share First New Song in 15 Years, "Man vs. Magnet"

L.A. punk rockers The Distillers have returned with their first new song in 15 years, “Man vs. Magnet.” The song is the first music since the band’s 2003 effort, Coral Fang.

Led by singer and guitarist Brody Dalle, the Distillers broke up in 2006, after which Dalle formed Spinerrette with Distillers guitarist Tony Bevilacqua, former Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam drummer Jack Irons and Alain Johannes of Eleven, Them Crooked Vultures and Queens of the Stone Age. They released a self-titled album in 2009. Dalle also issued a solo effort, Diploid Love, in 2014.

The B-side to “Man vs. Magnet,” “Blood in Gutters,” was originally released as a solo single by Dalle in 2014.

Earlier this year, Dalle teased new Distillers activity with an Instagram post that was captioned: “I don't think you're ready for this jelly #studio Fuck yeah #nashguitars." It was followed by another post with a video and a caption that read: “THE DISTILLERS 2018.”