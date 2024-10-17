The Doors’ Robby Krieger ditches his Gibson SG for a cardboard Telecaster to deliver his own take on a blues classic

Krieger debuts what looks like Cardboard Sessions' first-ever cardboard-built Tele, and trades solos with his son Waylon, who joins him on a matching cardboard Strat

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Robby Krieger is the latest artist on Cardboard Sessions to prove his guitar chops on a cardboard-built Telecaster, as he puts his own spin on the blues standard Little Red Rooster – which was also part of The Doors' live repertoire.

The accompanying band, The Soul Savages, includes Ed Roth on keyboard, Franklin Vanderbilt on drums, and Kevin Brandon on bass. Throughout their individual careers, they have worked with artists like Lenny Kravitz, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and Chaka Khan. Additionally, Krieger's son, Waylon, joined the session on a matching cardboard-built Strat, trading blues-fueled licks and solos with his father.

