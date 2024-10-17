The Doors’ Robby Krieger ditches his Gibson SG for a cardboard Telecaster to deliver his own take on a blues classic

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Robby Krieger is the latest artist on Cardboard Sessions to prove his guitar chops on a cardboard-built Telecaster, as he puts his own spin on the blues standard Little Red Rooster – which was also part of The Doors' live repertoire.

The accompanying band, The Soul Savages, includes Ed Roth on keyboard, Franklin Vanderbilt on drums, and Kevin Brandon on bass. Throughout their individual careers, they have worked with artists like Lenny Kravitz, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and Chaka Khan. Additionally, Krieger's son, Waylon, joined the session on a matching cardboard-built Strat, trading blues-fueled licks and solos with his father.

CARDBOARD SESSIONS ~ ROBBY KRIEGER AND THE SOUL SAVAGES ~ Ep 1 LITTLE RED ROOSTER ~ #25 - YouTube Watch On

“Music, I think, is the only thing that can mend the world and I hope we can do that before it’s too late. It’s starting to get to me, but like I say, music is the answer so let’s keep playing,” comments Krieger at the end of the 6-minute-plus, one-take performance.

This session follows those by artists like Billy Gibbons, J Mascis, Keanu Reeves' Dogstar, and LP, who have also tried their hand at playing these cardboard-built guitars, which are master-built at Fender's Corona, California facility. However, there's a slight difference, as this is the first time the purpose-built Telecaster is making an appearance.

“A lot of artists will see the cardboard guitar for the first time and joke, ‘You guys just took some pizza boxes and started stacking them together to make a guitar!’” Cardboard Sessions' Dave Lee told Guitar World.

“You have these fun, creative ideas and all of a sudden they become something. No-one’s played legit cardboard instruments before, like a Fender Strat or a real drum set made out of cardboard. It just keeps growing!”

In other Robby Krieger news, The Doors guitars recently shared why slide guitar is the ultimate way to express yourself as a player.