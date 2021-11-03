The Edge revisits the trials, tribulations, tones and inspirations behind two classic U2 albums – only in the new Guitar World

The Edge headlines our new "Legends" issue!

In our exclusive new interview, the celebrated guitarist discusses the trials, tribulations, tones and inspirations behind two very different U2 albums — 1981's October and 1991's Achtung Baby — which celebrate their 40th and 30th anniversaries this year, respectively.

As part of our extended U2 coverage, we check in with producer Steve Lillywhite, who was involved in the production of both classic albums, plus Joey Santiago of the Pixies, who were an integral part of U2's storied Zoo TV tour in the early '90s.



Plus, a who's who of guitarists — from Tom Morello to Joe Bonamassa to John Petrucci to Scott Holiday — discuss the many ways the Edge has influenced their playing and tone over the decades.



Other features

K.K. Downing: "The Sinner" is back!

In this unique, must-read interview, K.K. Downing gives Judas Priest fans more sermons to study — and gets a few things off his chest!



Poison Ivy: The lost interview

Poison Ivy was the guitarist, songwriter and producer of the Cramps. She never got the credit she deserved, but maybe it’s not too late. In this previously unpublished interview, she looks back over decades of hoodlum music.



Jerry Cantrell: Then and now

Jerry Cantrell revisits the early days of Alice in Chains before working his way to his long-awaited new solo album, Brighten — and his new signature "Wino" Gibson Les Paul.



Iron Maiden: Beasts from the East!

Iron Maiden’s Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers peel back the curtain on their gear, growth and latest album, Senjutsu, a hard-rocking, heavy-riffing, legacy-securing behemoth.



The joy of being Carlos Santana

We present a spirited conversation with Carlos Santana, the man behind Abraxas, Amigos, Zebop!, Supernatural and a new album featuring a host of guest stars, including Metallica’s Kirk Hammett.



Home-recording software roundup

There’s also a guide to our editors’ favorite new home-recording software and interfaces — and a column full of tips on how to use that gear to break into the stay-at-home session guitarist game.



IMPORTANT NOTICE: Problem with our Tom Morello feature!

Due to a production error, the first three pages of the Tom Morello feature in this issue were replaced with the first three pages of the Mark Tremonti feature from the December 2021 issue. As a result, we’re re-running the entire Morello feature in the upcoming January 2022 issue. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience!

(Image credit: Future)

More great artists – and Tonal Recall

In Tune-Ups, we catch up with George Lynch, plus Robben Ford, Austin Meade and Samantha Fish, and we explore the career of the late, great, Dr. Nico. In Tonal Recall, we solve the mystery behind Joan Jett's tone on "I Love Rock 'n' Roll."



Lessons and columns

We’ve got columns by Andy Timmons, Greg Koch and Andy Aledort. Speaking of which, you can find the corresponding videos right here.



Gear reviews

This month’s gear reviews include Fender’s 75th Anniversary and American Ultra Luxe Floyd Rose HSS Strats, the Pigtronix Constellator and Space Rip pedals and more.



Song transcriptions

This month’s song transcriptions are Tooth and Nail by Dokken, plus AC/DC’s Back in Black and Maroon 5’s Memories.

