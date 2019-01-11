The End Machine Announce Debut Album

Classic-era Dokken members George Lynch, Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown have teamed up with Warrant's Robert Mason to form The End Machine. The band's self-titled debut album will arrive March 22 via Frontiers Music SRL.

You can check out the band's debut single, "Alive Today," below.

"Musically, of course there's bound to be moments that will be reminiscent of Dokken. That's only logical," Pilson said of the band in a statement. "But, my guess is there will be less of that than people would expect. Some people who've heard it say they think it's closer to Lynch Mob than Dokken, but really it is pretty much its own thing.

"George [Lynch] is playing fantastic on this, very inspired," he continued. "Everyone is really, but George covers some new territory here and it's very cool. Plus, the songs as compositions took on their own life, especially adding Robert [Mason] to the writing. That's what I'm most proud of, is the way this stands on its own. It doesn't step on our legacy together one bit, but it has its own personality and I think that's important."

"This is decidedly not me 'stapled' onto a Dokken record," Mason added. "I wouldn't have been involved if that was the intent. Fans will hear bits of our styles in this collection of songs, and while reminiscent signatures are undeniable, The End Machine was purposely built to stand apart and on its own merit."

You can preorder The End Machine right here, and check out its album art and tracklist below.

For more on The End Machine, follow along on Facebook.

The End Machine

1.Leap Of Faith

2. Hold Me Down

3. No Game

4. Bulletproof

5. Ride It

6. Burn the Truth

7. Hard Road

8. Alive Today

9. Line of Division

10. Sleeping Voices

11. Life Is Love Is Music