The HyVibe System transforms any acoustic into a smart guitar

First introduced by French audio tech company HyVibe in 2018, the HyVibe System is a “smart” acoustic guitar accessory that uses piezo vibration sensor technology and a wireless Bluetooth connection to transform a guitar into a speaker, multi-effects processor, recorder, looper and amplifier.

It was first integrated into the company's Smart Acoustic Guitar, before being featured on a range of Lâg acoustics.

But now, the company is seeking to expand its player base, offering the system as a standalone accessory. This means anyone with an acoustic can install it, transforming their instrument into a smart guitar.

(Image credit: HyVibe Audio)

Though players can fit the system themselves, HyVibe recommends professional installation, which can be booked through the company's website.

The system can also be linked to the HyVibe mobile app, which allows players to create custom effects, tweak EQ, program presets and more.

The HyVibe System is available for pre-order now for $390. For more information, head over to HyVibe Audio.