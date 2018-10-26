The Reverend Horton Heat Premiere New Song, "Hog Tyin' Woman"

Today, we've teamed up with Texas legends The Reverend Horton Heat to premiere their new song, "Hog Tyin' Woman." You can check it out above.

"Hog Tyin' Woman" is a raucous excerpt from the band's upcoming album, Whole New Life, which is set for a November 30 release via Victory Records. The album, the band's 12th, was recorded in the band's hometown of Dallas, and is the band's first with their new drummer, Arjuna ‘RJ’ Contreras. It can be pre-ordered here.

“Even though this tune is a crazy little romp seemingly about bondage, it’s really just an ‘I’m true to you’ love song," the band's guitarist and founder, Jim Heath, told Guitar World. "It has that fun, yet psychotic vocal uttering, and a bluesy yet desperate guitar.”

Next month, The Reverend Horton Heat will embark on a month-long North American tour behind Whole New Life. You can check out the band's full itinerary right here.

“I’m afraid I’m on the Willie Nelson retirement program, which means I’ll never retire,” Heath says of the band's packed touring schedule.

