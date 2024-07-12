“Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home”: Jonny Greenwood hospitalized for emergency treatment, forcing The Smile to cancel tour dates

The Smile have announced the cancellation of their upcoming European tour dates after guitarist Jonny Greenwood was hospitalized for emergency treatment.

The band – a Radiohead offshoot which features Greenwood, Thom Yorke and Tom Skinner – were scheduled to play eight festival and headline shows across August that would have seen them visit Germany, Austria, France, Spain and more.

Each show has now been canceled, with The Smile confirming in a statement that tickets for headline shows will be refunded from ticket providers.

“A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care,” the band’s statement read. “Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home.

“We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny’s care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery. To that end, The Smile tour of Europe in August is cancelled.”

The band first formed back in 2021, and made their live debut during that year’s Glastonbury festival.

They then played their first-ever public gigs back in January 2022, and have since gone on to release two studio albums. Their second, Wall of Eyes, arrived in January this year, and followed their debut effort, A Light for Attracting Attention.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Visit The Smile's website for future updates.

A full list of canceled dates can be found below: