“Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home”: Jonny Greenwood hospitalized for emergency treatment, forcing The Smile to cancel tour dates

The Radiohead offshoot have postponed eight headline and festival gigs across August while Greenwood recovers

Jonny Greenwood performs on stage at Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone with his band The Smile
The Smile have announced the cancellation of their upcoming European tour dates after guitarist Jonny Greenwood was hospitalized for emergency treatment.

The band – a Radiohead offshoot which features Greenwood, Thom Yorke and Tom Skinner – were scheduled to play eight festival and headline shows across August that would have seen them visit Germany, Austria, France, Spain and more.

Matt Owen
