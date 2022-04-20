Radiohead side project The Smile detail debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention

By published

Helmed by longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, the album is set for release in May

(from left) Tom Skinner, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood
(Image credit: Alex Lake)

The Smile – the English trio featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner on drums – have finally detailed their highly-anticipated debut album.

Called A Light for Attracting Attention, the album will be released on May 13 via XL Recordings. Helmed by longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, the LP features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section comprised of UK jazz greats such as Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman and Jason Yarde.

With the album's announcement came the release of its fifth single, the eerie, acoustic guitar-driven Free in the Knowledge. Played by Yorke at multiple recent solo shows, the song features plaintive acoustic strums couched in stunning string arrangements and dreamy, textural piano work courtesy of Greenwood.

You can watch its equally haunting music video – directed by Leo Leigh – below.

Free in the Knowledge was preceded by the release of You Will Never Work In Television AgainThe SmokeSkrting On The Surface and Pana-vision.

The Smile are set to promote A Light for Attracting Attention with a European tour that's set to begin on May 16 with a show in Zagreb, Croatia and run through July 20. The band played their first three public gigs at the London event space Magazine – which we happened to witness in person – in January.

You can take a look at A Light for Attracting Attention's cover art and track list below.

To preorder the album, visit The Smile's website.

The cover of The Smile's forthcoming debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention

(Image credit: XL Recordings)

The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention:

  1. The Same
  2. The Opposite
  3. You Will Never Work in Television Again
  4. Pana-vision
  5. The Smoke
  6. Speech Bubbles
  7. Thin Thing
  8. Open The Floodgates
  9. Free In The Knowledge
  10. A Hairdryer
  11. Waving A White Flag
  12. We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings
  13. Skrting On The Surface

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.