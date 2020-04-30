The world’s largest Zakk Wylde collection is up for sale on eBay - and it costs a wild $110k

Do you like Zakk Wylde? Do you really like Zakk Wylde?

Then do we have the eBay lot for you.

Feast your eyes on what seller Hitchhikermusic is calling, and rightfully so, the world’s largest Zakk Wylde signature collection.

The lot boasts an aged Gibson Les Paul Zakk Wylde Bullseye electric guitar, a Les Paul Bullseye Camo, two Les Paul Vertigo models, a Les Paul Rough Top, three Les Paul Custom custom painted models, three Gibson Bullseye ZV models, a Bullseye Flying V, five Wylde Audio guitars and seven – yes, seven – Gibson Les Paul Zakk Wylde Bullseye models.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: eBay/Hitchhikermusic) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: eBay/Hitchhikermusic) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: eBay/Hitchhikermusic) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: eBay/Hitchhikermusic)

And since you’re going to need something to plug all that Wylde goodness into, Hitchhikermusic has also thrown in a Marshall JCM 800 Zakk Wylde Signature head and cabinet.

The lot also includes 18 hardshell cases and six gig bags, as well as Wylde swag like a leather jacket, t-shirts, DVDs, CDs, set lists, photos and more.

The entire lot, according to the seller, hails from the Zakk Guitar Gallery, an official Gibson dealer in South Korea.

And if you just want to grab one or two (or maybe 10 or 11) of the guitars?

Too bad – Hitchhikermusic also says they are not sold separately.

It’s all or nothing, but that’s the way it goes when you’re rolling Black Label. SDMF, as Zakk would say.

The lot is currently on eBay for $110,800. But that includes free shipping, which in this case is a hefty chunk of change.

For more information, head to eBay.