Presenting 2019's Guitarist of the Year finalists

Earlier this year, we played host to a search for the best electric and acoustic guitar players the world has to offer - and now the results are in.

With input from star judges and editors of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques, we watched hundreds of entries to pick out the finest players for Guitarist of the Year, Acoustic Guitarist of the Year and Young Guitarist of the Year.

Each finalist was judged on technicality, originality, musicality and feel, and all nine will perform at the UK Guitar Show on 21/22 September.

Now, without further ado, here are the Guitarists of the Year 2019, complete with their jaw-dropping video entries...

Guitarist of the Year

This year’s Guitarist of the Year - powered by PRS - finalists are Dylan Reavey, Marco Puglisi and Todd Blackmore.

Star judges John Petrucci, Steve Lukather and Tosin Abasi gave these players top scores across all four judging categories.

Whoever lands the top spot at the UK Guitar Show will net themselves a PRS Silver Sky.

There’s more info on each finalist at MusicRadar.

Dylan Reavey (Australia)

Marco Puglisi (Switzerland)

Todd Blackmore (UK)

Acoustic Guitarist of the Year

(Image credit: Future)

Our editors, along with star judges Andy McKee, Molly Tuttle and John Jorgeson, judged Alan Shikoh, Christie Lenée and Daniel Padim to be the finalists for Acoustic Guitarist of the Year, powered by Takamine.

They’ll be in with a shot of winning a Takamine EF341SC dreadnought if they rank No 1.

You’ll find quotes from each of the finalists over at MusicRadar.

Alan Shikoh (USA)

Christie Lenée (USA)

Daniel Padim (Brazil)

Young Guitarist of the Year

(Image credit: Future)

Young Guitarist of the Year - powered by Ernie Ball - shines a light on the enviable talent among players aged 16 and under, and this year’s entries certainly delivered.

Judges Nita Strauss, Plini and Rabea Massaad judged Joey Bissell, Liam Garcia and Yamato Mori to be this year’s finalists.

The winner will take home a bumper prize package from sponsors Ernie Ball, including a Sterling by Music Man Majesty MAJ100, Expression Overdrive and Ambient Delay pedals, plus a ton of accessories.

Get to know each of the finalists at MusicRadar.

Joey Bissell (UK)

Liam Garcia (USA)

Yamato Mori (Japan)