This full-bodied guitar is built out of 5,000 coffee beans

YouTuber Burls Art has built electric guitars out of 1,200 colored pencils, mirror film and 50 pounds of salt, among other unusual items.

Now he’s at it again, with a guitar constructed using 5,000 coffee beans.

The beans, as he points out, are from his friend’s company, Copper Coffee, which will also be the recipient of the finished guitar. “So the goal on this build is to use coffee beans, obviously, and as much copper or copper color as I can,” he says.

As usual, Burls Art begins by forming a body from epoxy resin, using it as a container to hold the beans.

(Image credit: YouTube/Burls Art)

He starts to add in some copper color by filling in the divots between the beans with copper-hued epoxy, and also uses copper-colored aluminum for the binding, as well as copper for the headstock fascia.

Unlike earlier builds, Burls Art cuts his own neck and fingerboard for the coffee bean guitar, and also inlays a Copper Coffee logo at the 12th fret.

“I think it came out looking pretty awesome," he says of the modified Explorer.

And it smells great, to boot.

(Image credit: YouTube/Burls Art)

“One thing I’m sure a lot of you are wondering is why I didn’t coat the top and the bottom of the guitar to give it a perfect finish,” he says. “I gave it some consideration, but it’s not every day that I build a guitar that smells this good.”

What’s more, he adds, “It was also kind of nice building it because the shop smelled like coffee all the time.”

You can check out the video above to witness the coffee bean build in full.