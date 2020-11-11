This infinity mirror guitar studded with LEDs will light up your day

YouTuber Burls Art has built electric guitars out of epoxy resin, 1,200 colored pencils and 50 pounds of salt, among other unusual substances.

Now he’s back with another bizarre build, this time creating what he calls an “infinity mirror guitar” in a video titled, rather appropriately, I Built an Infinity Mirror Guitar.

So how does he do it? Essentially by hollowing out the body of the guitar until it’s just a frame, and then fashioning the top and back pieces out of clear acrylic.

He then sprays the back piece of acrylic with a gloss silver paint and covers the inside of the top and back with two-way mirror film.

Next – because why not? – he lines the inside of the body frame with customizable LED lights that can be animated through an app.

The effect you’re seeing in the guitar, he explains, “is the LED lights bouncing off the back mirror into the front mirror, and so on.”

Other features on the guitar include a single humbucker, a string-through-body bridge and a neck and fretboard finished, like the back of the body, in gloss silver.

The guitar’s weight, meanwhile, is just over six pounds “So it’s super light,” Burls Art says, “which makes sense considering it’s completely hollow.”

As for how it sounds? Hear for yourself in the demo at the end of the video, when Burls Art takes the infinity mirror guitar for a spin with some, um, reflective sounding licks.