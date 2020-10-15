This is the pedalboard Jack White used for his Eddie Van Halen tribute performance on SNL

On October 10, Jack White made headlines with an explosive performance on Saturday Night Live – during which he paid tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, donning an EVH Wolfgang for a two-hand tapping solo during 2014 hit Lazaretto – and now the White Stripe has offered a closer look at his custom pedalboard for the evening with a candid photo on Facebook.

As you’d expect, it includes a lot of fuzz, with two of White’s own Third Man fuzz pedals, the Bumble Buzz and Mantic Flex, onboard, as well as his collaboration with Gamechanger Audio, the Plasma Coil.

Also taking pride of place is White’s newly launched Triplegraph digital octave pedal, built by Coppersound Pedals.

As per White’s previous pedalboards, the more ‘regular’ stompboxes are customized with chrome finishes, in this case, a DigiTech Whammy DT, Boss TU-3 Tuner, MXR Micro Amp and Electro-Harmonix NYC Big Muff – and before you ask, we’re basing that on mainstays on White’s previous pedalboard incarnations.

White’s photo also offers a closer look at his triple-pickup EVH Wolfgang, which was fitted with a banjo-style arm rest.

“The guitar was designed by Eddie (with a few customizations I had added),” White said on Instagram. “Eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs.”

White paid tribute to Van Halen in a 2018 interview with Guitar World, saying, “It’s absolutely insane the things that he invented that we take for granted today. And I know he’s always been a guy like me, who likes to work in the garage and mess with things. So I know his style of design was coming from the garage. That inspired me.”