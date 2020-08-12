Trending

This mind-boggling acoustic has an onboard Raspberry Pi computer, effects and speakers

By

There are also flashing LED lights, because why not?

Lately we’ve had the pleasure of bearing witness to wild electric guitar builds such as a Jazzmaster with a built-in tape delay effect, an Epiphone Les Paul with an onboard joystick-controlled fuzz pedal and the Les-o-caster Les Paul/Strat hybrid.

For those of you that are more into acoustic guitar mod insanity, may we introduce you to Muiota Betarho, who turned his acoustic into an electric guitar-plus by loading it with a humbucker – as well as a Raspberry Pi single-board computer, a built-in FX processor, a sub-woofer and mid-range speakers, an LCD display and a li-ion battery.

There’s also access to a SunVox app, a modular synthesizer with pattern based sequencer, via a touchscreen on the guitar’s side, plenty of knobs and buttons for fun tone tweaking and, just because it looks super-cool, LEDs that flash inside the body in real time to the sound.

To see how Betarho put the whole thing together, check out Part 1 of the video above, and stay tuned to his official YouTube channel for Parts 2 and 3.