This Styrofoam Telecaster is Purportedly "The World's Lightest Guitar"

Remember YouTuber Burls Art? The guy who made a Strat out of 1,200 colored pencils and a guitar that had a "river" running through it? Well, he's back with yet another fascinating creation.

This time, the YouTuber put together a Telecaster from two layers of Styrofoam insulation foam. Weighing in at just 3.5lbs, half the weight of a typical Tele, the guitar is undeniably impressive.

One question you might have at this point though is, of course, how does it sound? To that end, Burls Art compared the tone of the Styrocaster to two other Teles of his, one of which he also made out of colored pencils.

As always, you can watch a video of the entire build process above.