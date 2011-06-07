Threat Signal Enter Studio to Record New Album

Canada’s Threat Signal will begin recording their new album this month with renowned producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris (3 Inches of Blood, Hatebreed, Shadows Fall.)

A statement from the band reads:

“On June 12th we are driving our asses out to Massachusetts to begin tracking our 3rd release with metal mastermind Zeuss. He has worked on many killer albums from bands such as Chimaira, Hatebreed, All That Remains, The Acacia Strain, Born of Osiris, Shadows Fall, Agnostic Front, Arsis and many more. We are extremely excited to have Zeuss on board producing and mixing our new record!

"So what can you expect from the new Threat Signal record? Well, basically we said let's write the heaviest fuckin’ record we possibly can. We’ve been experimenting with 7-string guitars and drop tunings since the early days, so we have decided to write almost the whole new record that way. We are headed back to the Under Reprisal days but with bigger balls.

"We will have weekly updates and video blogs of our studio progress, so keep checking back for that shit.”

The as-yet-untitled third album from Threat Signal will be the follow-up to 2009's Vigilance.