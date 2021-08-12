Trending

Thrice channel Radiohead with expansive new single Robot Soft Exorcism

The mercurial track is built around Dustin Kensrue and Teppei Teranishi’s hypnotic 7/8 arpeggios

Dustin Kensrue of Thrice performs at Concord Pavilion on July 6, 2017 in Concord, California.
(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

Thrice have unveiled Robot Soft Exorcism, the second track to be taken from forthcoming 11th album, Horizons/East.

Opening with a bit-crushed electronic intro, RSE builds into a 7/8 arpeggiated guitar line that wouldn’t sound out of place on Radiohead’s latter-day work, while a stomping chorus, filled with chunky single-coil lines and smart riff variations, nods towards the band’s post-hardcore roots.

The track marks the second release from the California outfit’s upcoming full-length, following last month’s time signature-shifting effort, Scavengers.

As Thrice continue to push their unique brand of alt-rock ever further, the release is set to feature jazz-inspired quartal chords and the transformation of the Fibonacci sequence into a guitar riff. Rad.

Horizons/East is out on September 17 and available to preorder now.

Thrice

(Image credit: Matt Vogel)
