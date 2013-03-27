For Today Premiere Exclusive Gear Walk-Through Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive gear video from For Today.

The clip is taken from the band's upcoming DVD, Prevailer, which will be released April 2. The band also will release a new EP — also called Prevailer — that same day via Razor & Tie.

The EP features five songs, including four new songs and an acoustic track. It is available for pre-order at iTunes now. The EP and DVD will be available in a variety of bundles, which you can check out at Fortoday.merchnow.com.

The Prevailer DVD will feature a 90-plus-minute film about the band from their humble beginnings to sharing the stage worldwide. Live footage was filmed from the band’s full summer spent on the 2012 Van’s Warped Tour as well as from their 2012 Fight the Silence headline tour. The DVD will also feature select official music videos.

