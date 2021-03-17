Tom DeLonge partners with Reverb.com to sell tour- and album-used Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves gear

Tom DeLonge has become the latest guitarist to partner with Reverb.com for an online store of their used gear.

The Official Tom DeLonge Reverb Shop is set to launch March 24, featuring a wealth of equipment used on various Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves albums and tours, including guitar amps, pedals, keyboards and synthesizers.

The 100-plus-item store includes Marshall JMP-1 and Mesa/Boogie TriAxis preamps – both of which were used by DeLonge for nearly 15 years, and were relied heavily upon by Blink-182 producer Jerry Finn.

“A lot of these still have the original settings for the songs they were used on,” DeLonge says.

Other items include seven MXR EVH-117 Flanger pedals and five Fulltone Full-Drive 2 Mosfet overdrive pedals – used when DeLonge switched to a Vox AC30 and Fender Twin amp rig during Blink-182's 2009 tour – and over a dozen tour-used road cases.

Other non-guitar-related items featured on the store include several synthesizers – one of which still has Angels & Airwaves presets – and two Roland Fantom X6 workstation keyboards that were used on every Angels & Airwaves recording and tour up until 2011.

Image 1 of 5 Marshall JMP-1 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 5 Mesa/Boogie TriAxis (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 5 MXR EVH-117 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 4 of 5 Fulltone Full-Drive 2 Mosfet (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Reverb.com)

“Over the years I’ve collected so much music gear used on different albums and tours, that now I am overflowing with this stuff,” DeLonge says. “I need space for the next Angels & Airwaves run so that we can rehearse, do our stretching, hug and kiss each other, and all that other shit we have to do.

“I want to pass this stuff on, and I’m thankful to be partnering with Reverb to do this. This gear has done so much for me and gave me a chance to bring my art to so many people.

“I really hope it can be used by somebody with the same aspirations I once held as a young musician. These are the kinds of tools that can take a musician from a bedroom, to a garage, and to the stage.”

For more information on the Official Tom DeLonge Reverb Shop – and to be notified when it goes live – head to Reverb.com.