Tom Morello bares his sonic Teeth on 5 Seconds Of Summer’s surprisingly riffy new single

Australian pop-rockers and former teen heartthrobs 5 Seconds Of Summer know their way around a hook, but they’ve spent years trying to establish their credentials as serious players among the muso community - hell, lead guitarist Michael Clifford even has his own Gibson signature electric guitar. Perhaps now they’ll convince the doubters with a little help from their pal Tom Morello, who guests on new single, Teeth.

Led by a snaking bassline, complemented by a fuzzed-up guitar counterpart, Teeth sees Morello lending his trademark Whammy stabs and toggle-switching technique to overdubs peppered throughout the track.

We’re not quite sure how the collaboration came to pass, but sonically, the resultant track wouldn’t sound out of place on any Muse record from the past two years - a band with whom Morello toured recently, after which Matt Bellamy gifted him a custom-made Manson guitar.

Teeth follows 5SOS’s summer single Easier, which itself was inspired by Nine Inch Nails. Whatever you make of the band, sneaking more guitar into the mainstream sounds good to us...