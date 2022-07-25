Tom Morello accidentally wiped out by security guard in pursuit of stage invader

Tom Morello was the unfortunate recipient of a hefty wipe-out during Rage Against the Machine’s show last Saturday (July 23), after he was accidentally tackled by a security guard who was chasing down a stage invader.

In footage captured by a fan, Morello and co were in the midst of performing Killing in the Name when a mischievous gig-goer attempted to make their way on stage with what looks like the intention of making the large jump across the pit to the crowd.

The would-be stagediver's plan was scuppered by a diligent security guard, who intercepted the interloper en route at the edge of the stage. Alas, such are the laws of physics, the guard’s momentum sent him on a collision course with Morello, who was sent tumbling in a twisted heap of limbs and his electric guitar.

The rest of the band continued the performance with vigor, though the seated singer Zack de la Rocha – who was also on the receiving end of an on-stage injury earlier this month (opens in new tab) – quickly brought proceedings to a close to check on Morello.

After the lights came on, Morello was fished from the abyss, and stood triumphantly on the precipice of the platform, egging on the crowd. With his in-tact Telecaster back in position, the guitarist then returned to join his bandmates to start Killing in the Name all over again.

That wasn’t the only thing that caught attendees by surprise, though. Halfway through the set, Rage invited show opener’s Run the Jewels on stage for a performance of their track, Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck), which features de la Rocha. Fortunately, that went without a hitch.

The gig, which took place at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, was the latest date in the band’s much-delayed Public Service Announcement tour with Run the Jewels. The tour’s debut date – a performance in Wisconsin – marked the band’s first live show in 11 years.

Across the 51-date stint around Europe and North America, Rage Against the Machine will visit 12 countries and 40 cities. The hefty touring schedule continues tonight (July 25) in Buffalo, New York, and will run until September 19, which will host a rescheduled date at Prague’s O2 Arena.

A four-month break will precede the tour’s second leg, which runs from February 22 to April 2.

For a full list of tour dates, head over to Rage Against the Machine’s website (opens in new tab).