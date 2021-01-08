Tom Morello teams up with The Pretty Reckless for hard-riffing new single

No sooner had Tom Morello dropped his latest collaboration with Serj Tankian – a raucous cover of Gang of Four’s Natural’s Not In It – than we’re treated to another high-profile collaboration from the Rage Against the Machine firebrand, this time with Taylor Momsen-fronted The Pretty Reckless.

And So It Went sees Momsen and lead guitarist Ben Philips’ grunge-leaning guitar hooks augmented by Morello’s unmistakable appearance at 2:36, as he delivers his trademark Whammy squawks over some blazing pentatonics.

Of her relationship with Morello, Momsen told Guitar World, “I’ve known him for a while now but we reconnected at the Chris Cornell tribute – he also played on Loud Love and a few other things. Me and Ben were talking saying he could play another solo… or we could call up Tom Morello and get that wizardry on there.

“He is unlike anyone else. Like Kim [Thayil], he has such a unique voice on guitar. You know immediately when it’s him playing. And he didn’t disappoint – it was everything you could want from a Tom Morello solo!”

The track will appear on The Pretty Reckless’s fourth album, Death By Rock and Roll, which is due out on February 12 and available to preorder now via Fearless Records.

You can watch Momsen tackle Soundgarden’s Loud Love with Morello below.