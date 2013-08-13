Tom Morello Working on First Heavy Rock Album Since Audioslave

Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello recently told Bloody Disgusting that he's working on a new rock release, a guitar-heavy album that's set for a tentative 2014 release.

"It's just time to rock," Morello said, adding that he's "written a batch of songs with huge riffs and huge grooves."

"I'm working it out with my band now, and we're about five songs deep at this point, but we're taking our time with it," he said. "It will definitely be a release-the-hounds effort."

"This will be the first time since Rage Against the Machine or Audioslave that I've made a really big rock record."

Morello also hinted that the new album — due to its "release the hounds" heaviness — probably will not be released under the Nightwatchman moniker.

The latest Nightwatchman album, World Wide Rebel Songs, was released in 2011.