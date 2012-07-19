Tom Petty, Trent Reznor Featured in New Teaser for Dave Grohl's 'Sound City' Movie

Dave Grohl has released another teaser video for his upcoming Sound City movie, a documentary he's both directing and producing about the legendary Sound City Studios in Van Nuys, California.

In the below clip, Tom Petty, Trent Reznor, John Fogerty and Butch Vig all talk about what made Sound City — and in particular the studio's Neve 8028 recording console — so special.

"The Neve has incredible character," said Vig, "probably too much character."

Grohl's directorial debut about "America’s greatest unsung recording studio" still has no firm release date, but is tentatively expected later this year. For more on the film, check out soundcitymovie.com.