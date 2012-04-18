Tom Petty's Stolen Guitars Recovered by Police

Good news for fans of Tom Petty, The Heartbreakers and justice.

We reported late last week that five vintage guitars belonging to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were stolen from the band's rehearsal space in Culver City, California.

According to a post on Petty's official website, the guitars have been recovered by the Culver City Police Department.

Security guard Daryl Washington was caught after police received a tip that one of the stolen guitars was pawned for $250 in Hollywood.

There's no word on whether or not the person who tipped off the police received the $7,500 reward offered by Petty and the band.

"I am extremely grateful to the Culver City Police Department for a job well done," Petty said, "and touched by the outpouring of good wishes and concern from our fans and friends."

The guitars in question were a blonde 1967 Rickenbacker 360/12, 1967 Epiphone Sheraton, 1965 Gibson SG TV Junior, Fender Broadcaster and Mike Campbell's Duesenberg Mike Campbell model.