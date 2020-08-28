Tosin Abasi confirmed as Bill & Ted 3’s official “air shredder”

Today in most excellent and resplendent news, Tosin Abasi has been confirmed as Bill and Ted 3’s official “air shredder” – which means every time the titular duo make eye contact and air guitar, it’s Abasi’s electric guitar licks you’re hearing.

The Animals As Leaders guitar hero picks up the mantle from Steve Vai, who handled air guitar duties in the second film, and Stevie Salas, who delivered licks in the first.

“So, when you go see the @billandted3 movie tomorrow and hear the air guitar moments, that’s me!” Abasi said on Instagram.

“So awesome to be a part of something as epic as this and to follow in the footsteps of the OG’s Steve Vai and Nuno Bettencourt. Most excellent!”

In other Bill & Ted news, Alex Winter yesterday revealed that himself and Keanu Reeves are actually both bassists, during an interview with Gibson TV.

Gibson, meanwhile, has been confirmed as the official sponsor for the movie, providing a wealth of Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer and Steinberger models.

Bill & Ted 3 is out today, and available now on demand.