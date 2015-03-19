'Tres Caballeros': The Aristocrats Announce New Album and Summer Tour Dates

Fresh off their Culture Clash world tour, the Aristocrats rewrote their own rules for their third studio album, Tres Caballeros, which is slated for release in late June.

After two fairly raw trio albums, guitarist Guthrie Govan (Steven Wilson, Asia/GPS), bassist Bryan Beller (Joe Satriani, Dethklok) and drummer Marco Minnemann (Steven Wilson, Joe Satriani) set up camp at Sunset Sound studios in Hollywood, where Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones and Van Halen recorded landmark albums.

The result: Nine new compositions of greater sonic depth and breadth than ever before, with unique textures and lush layering, augmenting the band’s ability to improvise individually and as a group at the highest levels.

But not to worry—it’s all still tempered with a steadfast refusal to take themselves too seriously, and the Aristocrats are still having more fun than a fusion band has any right to have.

“We’ve learned a lot since we started this band—four years, three studio albums, two live DVDs and about a billion notes ago," says guitarist Guthrie Govan. "I think our latest offering reflects this in all kinds of ways.

“The decision to road-test our new material in front of a live audience before commencing the recording process; the choice to record in a studio that had some thoroughly inspiring rock and roll "mojo"; our sudden urge to become more bold and experimental with overdubs rather than feeling pressure to record exclusively in a strict “trio” format ... all of this has had some kind of positive effect on the way the new record came out. Plus, I think the material on this album is some of the most interesting stuff we’ve ever written for each other, so here’s hoping our noble listeners will like the finished product as much as we do!”

The Aristocrats also have announced summer tour dates, and you can check them out below. They'll be supported by fellow rock/fusion power trio the Travis Larson Band.

Details on each date can be found on the Aristocrats website calendar page.

The Aristocrats Tres Caballeros North America Tour, Summer 2015: