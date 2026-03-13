“Joe Walsh and I go on guitar safaris. He’ll say, ‘You only bought one!’ I say, ‘But it cost more than the 10 of yours!’” If the Eagles quit this year, Vince Gill will leave with gratitude and great memories

The perception of Vince Gill as anything but a rocker is not true, judging by the versatility he’s shown during his last 10 years with the Eagles.

“Whatever you’re walking into, you try to be authentic,” he says. “You’re trying to fill up space with the right sound, just like a painter with the right colors. I’m doing the same thing with guitars.”

He’s currently promoting a series of EPs titled 50 Years from Home, with the idea of giving his followers their musical fill.

Article continues below

“What you’re striving for is many subtitles,” he explains. “It’s about phrasing, editing, and not playing as much as maybe you think you should. I try to be as musical as possible and say the most with the least.”

Whether or not the Eagles are planning to hang it up later this year, Gill isn’t done. “There’s an awful lot of music inside this old knucklehead – I gotta try and get it out! I don’t have as much time left in this world as I once did. I’m trying to accommodate my love for being creative more than anything else.”

Meanwhile, he regards his experiences with the Eagles as “the gift of a lifetime,” adding: “What I’ve learned most is how important songs are. But I’m only getting to do it because of something sad.

“It’s because of the tragedy, the passing of Glenn. I’m not beating my chest saying, ‘I’m in the Eagles!’ I’m just grateful to be there, and help continue a legacy that’s pretty unmatched.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

What inspired your 50 Years from Home EP series?

Over the last bunch of years, I wound up with tons of songs. And the funny thing these days is that, in the record industry, you can kind of do whatever you want. People like a lot of content and a lot of information. So I’m trying to accommodate – I had all of these songs and I said, ‘It’d be fun to see what they turn into.’

What keeps you inspired as a songwriter and guitarist?

In all honesty, I’m as good as I’ve ever been. I’ve not seen my abilities go the other way – which at some point they’re going to. You’re gonna have trouble breathing; you’re gonna have arthritis; you’re not gonna be able to play like you could. Those things are coming but they haven’t shown up yet. So I feel compelled to take advantage of that.

You’ve been with the Eagles for around a decade. How has that changed you as a player?

My ears have taught me how to be authentic. You don’t have to play one way – you can play all kinds of ways if you want to. I remember early on, we were playing Rocky Mountain Way and I was just rippin’ these power chords for Joe. Don Henley’s looking at me like I’m crazy. He goes, “I thought you were a bluegrasser!”

I said, “Well, I am – but I’ve played a good bit of this stuff too!” I’ve always prided myself on being a chameleon. If you wade into any music there is and do it with a sense of authenticity, it doesn’t sound like a country player trying to play rock or a rock player trying to play bluegrass.

So you really haven’t had to adapt your style?

It’s all in there! It’s not much of a guitar chair for me because they didn’t need that. They needed a singer more than another guitar player. I play a little bit, but not very much – not nearly as much as I do in my own shows.

I think you’re being modest.

Well, I play a couple of solos, and that’s about it! But I knew what I was supposed to do when I joined the band. I’m doing the job at hand, trying to authentically replicate the way Glenn sang those songs.

Eagles Live 3.22.22 Indianapolis Take It To The Limit - YouTube Watch On

I’m mostly playing rhythm all night long; it could be crashing big chords for Joe on In the City and Life’s Been Good. I get with play with Joe on Funk #49 – we trade back and forth and have a little fun that way. I just play what’s appropriate and use the right guitar for the right part, like an acoustic for Lyin’ Eyes, Take It to the Limit, and Tequila Sunrise.

Speaking of appropriate gear, what do you use while recording?

I’ve got an awful lot of blackguard Telecasters, but I always pull the white one out; it’s the most familiar to me and sounds to my liking. And I’ve got a ton of different amps, so I don’t lean one sound and one guitar, and just make it “one size fits all.”

Joe didn’t have to play a lot to impress you. He’s still willing to play with brevity. So many musicians have to play everything, and a lot!

People see my guitar collection and get kind of wide-eyed, going, “Why do you need so many?” I say, “If I were a painter, do you think I’d paint with just one color?” They all do different things, sound different, and play differently.

You mentioned your white Tele, which has become synonymous with you. How did you acquire it?

I got it in 1978 – it was the first Fender I’d ever bought. I always wanted a Telecaster. A guy named Bob Woods had a guitar store in Dell City, Oklahoma, and I happened to be there that day. They’d traded about 20 guitars for another 20 guitars, and I watched this whole big swap go down.

I saw that white Tele, picked it up, played it, and it just felt like a million bucks to me. I asked, “Would you sell this?” He goes, “Sure – $450.” I’ve had it ever since.

(Image credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

What makes that Tele special?

It just felt right in my hands. Certain neck profiles don’t feel good because I don’t have big hands. A lot of necks from the early Fender days were a little on the big side for me. But I’d never had a Telecaster before, so I didn’t have any reference for saying why this one was great or not. I just loved the way it felt, how it sounded, and how it played.

It’s been the sound of my life for nearly the last 50 years. I’ve played it on just about everything – Pure Prairie League records, my solo records, and sessions I did for other people. Even though I have 15 or 20 other blackguards from the same era, that’s always the Tele I gravitate toward.

How big of an influence has playing with Joe Walsh been on your gear choices?

I pretty much use the same stuff I’ve been using. I use a lot of Little Walter stuff live; I really like the way those amps will take a humbucker, a Tele, or a Strat – whatever you put in front of them, they sound real musical.

When we’re out on the road, Joe and I go on guitar safaris. He’ll buy 10 guitars while I might buy one. He’ll say, “You only bought one!” And I say, “Yeah, but my one costs more than the 10 of yours combined!”

Funk #49 (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) - YouTube Watch On

Joe is such a joy to spend time with and play with. He was a big inspiration to me when I was playing in my little bands in school. We played all those James Gang songs like Rocky Mountain Way. It’s pretty surreal to be standing across the stage from him, getting to play those songs with him that I always loved.

I always loved that he didn’t have to play a lot to impress you – he just played with such restraint. He’s still willing to play with brevity. So many musicians aren’t; they have to play everything and a lot!

It’s been fun having a boss again, doing something for someone the way they want it done

You never really know what Joe’s gonna play. We’ll start Funk #49, and we’ll get into a little duel. He’ll play something, and I’ll try to play it back at him in some way. It’s not always note for note, but it’s always fun to see what he’ll play, and watch him laugh when I play something back to him. We’ve just become really sweet friends.

Don Henley has said that 2026 will mark the end of the Eagles. Have you thought about what life will be like once those guys retire?

I’m in such a beautiful position – I don’t have to decide anything! It’s been fun having a boss again, doing something for someone the way they want it done. I’ve tried to further the creativity they’ve shown and the wealth of great songs they came up with. I’m just part of reproducing those songs. I don’t get to lay claim to any notes of music they’ve created.

(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

What will you cherish most about being a part of the Eagles story?

For me personally it’s been validation of the work I’ve done for the last 50 years. That work is why they chose me to try to carry their catalog forward. I was really grateful to be the one they asked – that’s not lost on me.

What will you do after the Eagles play their last show?

I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in my 40 or 50 years of being an artist, and I’ll continue to do that. You know, the kids won’t get Christmas gifts as good as they’ve been getting for the last 10 years! But I look back on it all with nothing but gratitude.