Trey Anastasio Band Announce Fall Tour Dates

After completing an extensive summer tour with Phish, guitarist/singer Trey Anastasio will be playing a series of shows with the Trey Anastasio Band this fall.

The short runs of shows will be bookended by two Florida festival appearance. The band will perform at the Langerado Music Festival in Sunrise, FL for the first time since 2007, headlining the main stage on Sunday, October 9 and will close out its run of shows on November 12 at the Bear Creek Music Festival in Live Oak.

As previously reported, Trey Anastasio recently told Rolling Stone that Phish would likely begin recording a new album late this year.

Trey Anastasio Band Tour Dates: