Trey Anastasio: Phish Are Working on New Album

Guitarist Trey Anastasio recently told PBS NewsHour that Phish are working on a new album. The disc will be the followup to 2009's Joy.

As RollingStone.com reports, NewsHour producer Mike Melia tweeted the news, adding that Anastasio mentioned that Phish have been working collaboratively on lyrics.

Last year, Phish keyboardist Page McConnell told Rolling Stone, "We're going to try to create something that really comes from the four of us." McConnell added that Phish were "going to try to create something more in-the-moment together."

In the PBS interview, Anastasio expressed gratitude for the band's longtime fans. Melia tweeted (quoting Anastasio): "A lot of the people that come see us have been coming for 20, 30 years ... And I know them. A lot I don't know by name, but there are people that I look out and see that I really genuinely feel a connection to ... people who stand like 10 rows back and dance that I recognize."