Try Free Guitar Lessons from Paul Gilbert and More with ArtistWorks

Been on the hunt for a convenient, web-based method to up your guitar game? Online music lessons platform ArtistWorks has you covered. Right now, the site is offering free sample guitar lessons featuring master teachers like Paul Gilbert, Bryan Sutton, Guthrie Trapp and more. Click here to find out more, and check out a preview video above.

Whether you're a casual hobbyist or seeking mastery of your instrument, ArtistWorks' world-renowned musicians are ready to improve your playing. With guitar-focused courses covering rock, blues, country, jazz, acoustic styles and more — plus lessons for bass, piano, voice and countless other instruments — ArtistWorks' deep video lesson library targets the fundamentals, advanced techniques and key learning strategies.

The platform makes your experience totally interactive, too. With Video Exchange Learning, you'll record practice videos, learn from other students' breakthroughs, and receive tailored video feedback from your instructor. Students also gain access to a real community, where you can share original songs, chat with new friends, and encourage each other to grow as musicians.

Click here to access free sample lessons, and for more on ArtistWorks, head over to artistworks.com.