Two guitars from Eric Clapton’s personal collection are up for auction

Back in August, Gibson and Fender each unveiled limited-edition Eric Clapton electric guitars as part of the 2019 Crossroads Collection.

Now, Clapton himself has donated one of each of these models - the #3 prototype for the Gibson Custom Eric Clapton 1964 Firebird I and a Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Blind Faith Telecaster built by Todd Krause - from his own personal collection for an auction to benefit Crossroads Centre Antigua, a treatment and education facility founded by the guitarist for chemically dependent persons in 1998.

Each guitar is accompanied by a letter signed by Clapton stating it was part of his personal collection.

(Image credit: courtesy of Fender)

The Gibson Custom Eric Clapton 1964 Firebird I recreates the guitar Clapton used on the Cream farewell tour in late 1968, while the Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Blind Faith Telecaster built by Todd Krause is modified with a Strat neck, similar to the customized instrument Clapton played with Blind Faith at London’s Hyde Park in 1969.

The top bid on the Gibson Firebird currently stands at $25,300, while the Blind Faith Tele is at $17,500.

The auction for both guitars ends on October 6, so if one of these Clapton-owned models strikes your fancy, head down to the Crossroads auction.

This week also saw Clapton join forces with Peter Frampton for an explosive rendition of While My Guitar Gently Weeps at the Crossroads Festival.