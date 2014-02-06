Two Notes Audio Engineering Introduces Torpedo Reload —with Demo Video

Two Notes Audio Engineering, manufacturer of the Torpedo range of guitar amp/speaker simulation hardware and software, is now shipping Torpedo Reload.

The Reload, the ultimate guitar and bass tool for studio and live applications, combines multiple routing and processing functions into a single compact, easy-to-use unit.

From the company:

Torpedo Reload performs four essential modern studio techniques utilized for capturing great guitar and bass tones: RE-ACTTM — a reactive loadbox with 150-watt capacity and multiimpedance selection, a Hi-Z DI for direct connection of your guitar/bass to a DAW or hardware recorder, and REPLAYTM and MATCHTM modes that provide state-of-the-art re-amplifying and level matching capabilities. These functions can be used individually or in any combination.

The first 50 Reload Special Edition units are hand-numbered and include a complementary full license Wall Of Sound III plug-in. WOS III is the perfect companion for Reload, bringing Torpedo’s renowned convolution-based cabinet/mic simulation to all major DAW platforms.

Torpedo Reload is now shipping with a MSRP of $995 and a $849 MAP.

Below, check out Ola Englund's demo of Reload. For more information, visit two-notes.com.