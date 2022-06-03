NAMM 2022: Two Notes unveils its GENOME software – an adaptive channel strip tailored to guitarists

NAMM 2022: French audio firm and cab sim specialist Two Notes has introduced GENOME, an adaptive channel strip ‘eco-system’ developed specifically for guitar and bass players.

GENOME combines the firm’s virtual cab tech (which it claims is the world’s most advanced) with a suite of effects in the hope of giving players more control over their post-amp signal chain.

At the center of the software is Two Notes’ 500-strong range of in-depth DynIR cabinet emulations, microphones and studio/room environments. It includes a range of eight mics per cabinet, dual-mic options and a vast array of mic positions.

(Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering)

On the effects side, Two Notes is promising “studio grade effects and processors” including dynamic control, delays, reverbs, EQ, modulation and corrective processing.

You can run up to eight independent channels with optional dual lanes on each channel, offering parallel processing opportunities, plus there are master input and output channels and the usual mix controls.

GENOME will work as a standalone system or as a plugin, and has the handy option to export its DynIRs into static IR settings, making them compatible with modelers, floor units and other plugins.

(Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering)

“GENOME represents the next logical step in Two notes evolution,” says the firm’s CEO, Guillaume Pille. “Our mission: provide an adaptive channel strip, surgically tuned for the forward-thinking player with uncompromising versatility for effortless integration whatever the scenario.

“Regardless of whether it’s an in-the-box rig or a hybrid software / hardware setup, our proprietary DynIR technology fused with a suite of Studio FX – not to mention eight mixer channels each with dual lanes – is set to elevate players’ tone to never- before ventured heights. The next step, register for the Beta and be the first to experience the next- generation in tone-shaping.”

GENOME is due to launch a Beta testing program in September this year, with prices starting at $29.99. Head to the official Two Notes site (opens in new tab) to sign up.