Two Notes Audio Engineering joins forces with amp guru Dave Friedman for new virtual cab collection

The guitar cab emulation experts at Two Notes Audio Engineering have joined forces with guitar amp guru Dave Friedman for a new collection of virtual cabs.

The Friedman collection consists of five cabs, each captured (at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles) from 4x12” cabinets outfitted with Celestion drivers. These are the Friedman Vintage 412 Black, Vintage 412 G12, 412 Green, 412 Vint and 412 Vint 6402.

You can learn more about each of the cabs, and hear them in action, below.

The Friedman Vintage 412 Black is inspired by a vintage 4x12” Marshall slant cabinet with a checkered grill cloth, and features Celestion G12H-30 “Black Back” 55Hz 30W speakers. These speakers are said to be darker than their 75Hz counterparts, making this cabinet – Two Notes says – perfect for hard rock.

The Vintage 412 G12 features a late '70s era G12-65 speaker with a warmer, fatter sound and a powerful low end. Two Notes says that this cabinet also works well for hard rock-oriented guitarists, particularly ones looking to add an '80s-esque punch to their tone.

Captured from a Friedman 4x12” cab boasting Celestion Greenback Speakers, the 412 Green – with a scooped midrange and "airy" top – takes after classic British cabinets. Taken from a Friedman 4x12” featuring Celestion V30 speakers, the 412 Vint, meanwhile, also emulates the great British cabinets of yore, with an aggressive midrange that Two Notes claims produces the "perfect blend of power, depth and uncompromising articulation."

Finally, there's the Friedman 412 Vint 6402, which captures the "naked" cabinet that has sat in Friedman’s workshop for decades. According to Two Notes, its nakedness comes from its lack of tolex, which reportedly allows the amp's bare wood to resonate more. The cabinet boasts four early '90s era Greenback speakers, said to be slightly smoother than more modern Greenbacks.

The Two Notes Dave Friedman collection is available now in a $39 package, with individual cabs ringing up at $10.

For more info, head on over to Two Notes.