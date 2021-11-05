Two Notes Audio Engineering teams up with Laney for virtual cab collection, featuring those used by Tony Iommi and Killswitch Engage

Two Notes Audio Engineering is currently on something of a hot streak, having recently teamed up with LA producer Michael Nielsen to release its Steve Vai-inspired Hidden Gem series of virtual cabs.

Now, the DynIR specialist has returned with another release, this time partnering with guitar amp behemoth Laney for an all-new Laney Collection of virtual electric guitar and bass guitar cabinets.

And, as well as providing a total of five bass cabs and 10 guitar cabs, the pair have also designed virtual versions of cabs owned and used by Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi and Killswitch Engage.

Each cab in the Laney Collection was meticulously captured at Hop Pole studio in Manchester, England, with the collection ultimately promising “an uncompromising capture of some of the industry’s most revered guitar and bass cabinets."

All sounds in the collection were recorded using an exhaustive range of industry standard microphones, including the Shure SM57, Sennheiser MD421, Royer R121, AKG C414, Neuman KM184, Beyerdynamic M160, Shure Beta 52A and many more.

To hear the cabs in action, check out the video above.

Highlights, of course, include the Iommi and Killswitch Engage-inspired cabs. First up is the Laney Original LA412, modeled after the late ‘69/’70 closed back cabinet – which featured four green label Goodmans – that Iommi used to record early Black Sabbath material.

A second Sabbath-inspired cab – the Celestion G12H 75 M-equipped Laney TI412S – also makes the cut, and aims to offer up the faithful ‘90s-era tones that Iommi used extensively on the stage and in the studio.

The LA412 is joined by Killswitch Engage’s closed back Laney LT212, which sported Celestion G12H 70th anniversary speakers.

Elsewhere, the guitar cabinet collection is stacked with the Laney Cub121 and Cub212 – complete with 12” open back H/H speakers and Woofer H1265 – and the LA412, which captures the cab’s original Celestion G12H 75 speakers.

As for bass cabs, the collection includes the Laney DBV212 and DBV410 – both featuring H/H Black Series speakers and arriving in Tweeter-mic’d versions – and the DBV 810.

The Complete Laney Collection is available now for $99, though you can also purchase the individual Bass Cabinets Collection and Guitar Cabinets Collection for $39 and $65, respectively.

To find out more, visit Two Notes Audio Engineering.