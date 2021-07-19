Two Notes Audio Engineering introduces Phil X artist range of virtual cab sims

Two Notes Audio Engineering has had a whirlwind few months. After partnering with Victory and Ashdown for two separate ranges of virtual cab simulations, the French emulation expert then teamed up with electric guitar legend George Lynch for the Mr. Scary cab collection.

Now, the boutique modeling brand has further expanded its artist range of virtual cab offerings with the release of the Phil X DynIR range.

Phil X, who has been Bon Jovi’s lead guitarist since 2011, has also also played with a string of music industry heavyweights, including Chris Cornell, Avril Lavigne and Alice Cooper.

Arriving in the form of five individual cab sims, the Phil X DynIR range aims to faithfully recreate the sounds and tones the session legend has used throughout his prolific career.

As per the rest of the artist range, the cabs are available on Dynamic Impulse Responses format, and were meticulously created using eight studio microphones through vintage Neve 1061 preamps at Ocean Way Studios in Nashville and Pop Machine in Indianapolis.

At Ocean Way Studios, the virtual cab curation session was helmed by multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer, Ben Fowler.

Two Marshall closed back-inspired sims, the Phil X Mars 412 and 212, are included in the range. While the 412 was recreated from Phil’s 1960B Celestion G12-75-equipped 4x12”, the 212 is based on his G12-65 Celestion-equipped 2x12”.

Elsewhere, the Magnatone 1x8”-based Phil X Master of Tone and closed-back MLC-style Phil X MLC line up alongside the Supro 1x8” Phil X Super 108.

Each cab is compatible with Two Notes’ Torpedo hardware and software.

“Every once in a while a technology comes around, I’m like, ‘No way!’” commented Phil X. “Now that I have my very own five favorite cabs in the system, it’s fantastic! I’ll be using them on tour, too.”

Said Guillaume Pille, Two Notes Audio Engineering CEO, “I am excited to welcome Phil X’s personal collection to our library of DynIR virtual cabinets.

“People who know Phil understand that he would never settle for anything less than perfection. He loves tone, so he loves the gear that will provide that tone in any situation.

“This is what the artist series is about: bringing to the whole Two Notes community the experience of renowned musicians who devoted their lives to tone chasing.”

The entire Phil X Collection is available now for $39, with individual packs available for $10.

For more information, head over to Two Notes.