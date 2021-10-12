Two Notes Audio Engineering launches Hidden Gem Collection of virtual cabs based on Steve Vai's road-used cabinet

Two Notes Audio Engineering has teamed up with LA producer Michael Nielsen for a new set of DynIR virtual cabs, the Hidden Gem Collection, based on a model previously owned and used by Steve Vai.

The cab in question was used extensively by Vai between 1986 and 1993, both on the road with former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth on his Eat 'Em and Smile and Skyscraper tours, as well as his own Sex & Religion trek.

Three virtual cabs are included in the Hidden Gem Collection: the Alien White '86, which captures the amp with its original Celestion V30-loaded spec; the Alien Black '87, which swaps out the V30s for 30W G12H speakers; and the Alien Green '93, which incorporates 20W Celestion Greenbacks, Nielsen's personal favorite.

Each virtual cab has been captured using eight industry standard microphones – a Blue Dragonfly, Shure Unidyne III 545, Heil Sound PR30, Sennheiser MD409, Shure SM57, Coles Electroacoustics 4038, Beyerdynamic M160 and a Royer R-121 – at Nielsen's Ninja Tracks studio in Los Angeles.

All three Hidden Gem Collection DynIR cabs are compatible with Two Notes' DynIR-enabled Torpedo hardware – including the Captor X and CAB M+ – as well as the Torpedo Wall of Sound v4 digital plugin, which is included free with any Hidden Gem purchase.

The Alien White '86, Alien Black '87 and Alien Green '93 are available now, either individually for $10, or $27 as part of the entire Hidden Gem Collection. For more information, head to Two Notes Audio Engineering.