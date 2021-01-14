Ty Dolla $ign pays tribute to Kurt Cobain with a faithful take on Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit

With a string of chart-breaking hits and high-profile collaborations – including with the likes of Post Malone, Kid Cudi, Anderson. Paak, Nicki Minaj and Quavo – Ty Dolla $ign is one of R&B and hip-hop's biggest names.
And while the Spicy rapper is known for his abilities with a bass guitar, he's also apparently pretty handy with a six-string.
Taking to social media on Monday (January 11), Ty shared a clip of himself jamming the main riff of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit on a Fender Strat.
Accompanied by his live band, the rendition starts as faithful cover of the original before moving in an altogether groovier direction.
🤘🏾🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/VCEehGGHvdJanuary 12, 2021
The rapper has made no secret of his love for Nirvana in the past; back in 2019, he teamed up with Spin to recreate Kurt Cobain's famous black-and-white cover for the magazine. He also revealed in the same issue that he has a portrait of the Nirvana frontman tattooed on the back of his leg.
“The first time I ever actually loved a rock song was Smells Like Teen Spirit and then it made me go and listen to all of his [Cobain's] shit,” Ty said during the interview. “I wish he would have lived longer to really give off everything and I wonder what he would sound like right now.
“I definitely wanted to pay homage to Kurt because he’s the rock star of rock stars. I’m just a sex symbol, I’m trying to get there.”
We've seen a number of hip-hop stars share their six-string skills in recent months, most notably when Ty's Spicy collaborator Post Malone took on Eric Johnson's Cliffs of Dover.