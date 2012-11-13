UFO Announce Brief Midwest, West Coast US Tour

UFO have announced a West Coast US tour in support of their latest album, Seven Deadly, which was released earlier this year via Steamhammer/SPV.

The tour kicks off Thursday, November 15, in Chicago, and wraps up December 1 in Corona, California. Check out the complete list of dates below.

"It's been quite a while since we've toured in the USA, and I'm really looking forward to it," said UFO guitarist Vinnie Moore. "We have not played here since the new record came out, and it's going to be exciting to play some of the new tunes. And it is always great to see our awesome fans!"

For more about UFO and the new album, visit www.ufo-music.info.

UFO on Tour: