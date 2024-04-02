“You were the glue that held the band together. You were the logic in the madness and the madness in our lives”: Ultravox bassist and Vienna co-writer Chris Cross dies at 71

Ultravox bass player Chris Cross – best known as the co-writer of the hit song Vienna – has passed away aged 71, according to a message shared on the band’s social media channels.

Midge Ure, frontman of the band during its most successful period (including the Vienna album) took to social media to pay tribute to Cross.

“We worked together, we played together, made music and directed videos together. We were instant friends as well as Ultravox comrades,” wrote Ure.

“Even after years apart we managed to pick up where we left off like the years in between never existed.”

Born Chris Allen, the musician laid the foundations for Ultravox in 1974, when he joined forces with drummer Warren Cann, guitarist Stevie Shears, and future keyboardist Billy Currie (then on violin), while studying at London’s Royal College of Art.

They initially went under the name of Tiger Lily and were led by songwriter and frontman Dennis Leigh (better known by his later stage name, John Foxx).

Cross got his own stage name at the same time as Foxx and, indeed, the band itself – as they prepared for the release of their debut album, Ultravox! in 1977.

Success did not come immediately, though, despite having the backing of Island Records and the production talents of Brian Eno and Steve Lillywhite at their disposal.

It was not until their fourth album, following the departure of Foxx and the recruitment of new frontman Midge Ure and the release of 1980’s Vienna that the band would truly hit their stride.

Currrie recruited Ure after working with him on the synth-based studio project Visage (penning the likes of Fade to Grey in the process) and the relationship proved fruitful.

The group pursued a more synth-focused approach once Ure joined the ranks and, in Vienna, created one of the quintessential ’80s synth pop albums, in the process.

Cross worked across bass and synth, binding the group’s disparate elements – with influences from post-punk, to glam rock and krautrock – through his low-end contributions.

“You were the glue that held the band together,” wrote Ure in his tribute. “You were the logic in the madness and the madness in our lives. It was great to know and grow with you. You are loved and missed old friend.”