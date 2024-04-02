“You were the glue that held the band together. You were the logic in the madness and the madness in our lives”: Ultravox bassist and Vienna co-writer Chris Cross dies at 71

By Matt Parker
published

The bassist helped found the UK new-wave band and co-wrote their biggest hit

Chris Cross of Ultravox
(Image credit: Matt Kent / Getty Images)

Ultravox bass player Chris Cross – best known as the co-writer of the hit song Vienna – has passed away aged 71, according to a message shared on the band’s social media channels.

Midge Ure, frontman of the band during its most successful period (including the Vienna album) took to social media to pay tribute to Cross.

