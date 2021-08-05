Underoath announce self-produced ninth album, share anthemic new single, Hallelujah

Underoath have announced their ninth studio full-length album, Voyeurist, and have celebrated the news by sharing the visceral single, Hallelujah.

The 10-track, self-produced effort will act as a follow-up to 2018’s Erase Me, and will see the latest single join up with the Floridian hard-rock outfit’s recently released track, Damn Excuses.

Suited to boot with anthemic, choir-esque vocal hooks befitting of its choral-themed title, Hallelujah is injected with a complementary helping of blistering electric guitar lines and further supercharged by way of some truly arena-filling soundscapes.

Propped up by some delicately choreographed production work and decorative, mosaic-like technological soundbites, the track is a testament to both the band’s fierce compositional capabilities and their newly found formidable studio skills.

Of the larger-than-life three-minute offering, guitarist Tim McTague commented, “I think the song is one of the more powerful songs on the album for a myriad of reasons.

“But sharing a night of beers and stories with a handful of the people you love, unpacking a ton of heady concepts and recording a choir really put an exclamation point on the song for me. It’s dark, beautiful, haunting and heavy all at the same time. That’s what Underoath does best in my opinion.”

Voyeurist marks the first time Underneath – currently featuring a lineup of McTague, vocalist Spencer Chamberlain, guitarist James Smith, bass guitar player Grant Brandell, keyboardist Christopher Dudley and drummer Aaron Gillespie – have taken up production duties, having previously collaborated with producer Matt Squire for Erase Me.

(Image credit: Press)

Of the process, McTague continued, “I’ve always wanted to record our own album. I think we just needed to get into a headspace personally that would allow criticism and critique to land in a productive and constructive way.

“We grew so much in real time and I think the record speaks to that growth and collaboration. I haven’t ever felt this attached to a project in my life.”

The tracklist for Voyeurist can be found below:

Damn Excuses Hallelujah I’m Pretty Sure I’m Out of Luck and Have No Friends Cycle ft. Ghostemane Thorn (No Oasis) Take A Breath We’re All Gonna Die Numb Pneumonia

Voyeurist is available to preorder now ahead of its January 14, 2022 release.