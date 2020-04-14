Unleash fire-breathing leads without breaking the bank with Cort's new sand-blasted KX300 Etched guitar

You can always depend on Cort to deliver rock-solid electric guitars that are durable, play well and, most importantly, won't leave your wallet perilously empty. The company's latest creation, the KX300 Etched, is certainly no exception.

Featuring a stunning, sand-blasted swamp ash top and mahogany body, the KX300 Etched makes a huge statement before you play a single note.

Once you do start playing however, the guitar's EMG RetroActive Super 77 dual humbuckers will make sure that your tone is right on the mark, whether you're looking to melt some faces, or get your point across with more in-the-pocket playing.

Looking to hear what the KX300 Etched can do? Point your eyes to the demo video above, which finds the one and only Paul Riario showing off the guitar's many capabilities, and eye-catching looks.

For more info on the KX300 Etched, head on over to Cort Guitars.