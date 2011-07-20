Unreleased Song Featuring Dimebag Darrell, Phil Anselmo and Sean Yseult Streaming Online

A previously unheard track featuring Pantera's Phil Anselmo and Dimebag Darrell along with White Zombie bassist Sean Yseult has now made it's way online. The track, titled "Dawn Of The Horrible Gorilla!," was reportedly recorded on tour in 1992.

You can hear the track on Yseult's Soundcloud page here.

A description reads as follows: "Dimebag Darrell, Sean Yseult and Philip Anselmo created this absurdity at 6am after a long night of drinking on a Pantera/White Zombie Tour in '92. Recorded on Darrell's 4-Track in his hotel room, the song was made up on the spot with Darrell on guitar (and drum machine) Sean on bass, and Phil singing. This comes from a cassette from Sean Yseult's archives, never heard before!"