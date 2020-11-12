V-Moda reveals Jimi Hendrix-inspired Crossfade 2 wireless headphones

V-Moda has announced three new versions of its Crossfade 2 wireless headphones, inspired by Jimi Hendrix.

Dubbed “Peace, Love and Happiness”, “Wisdom” and ”Soul”, the new editions each boast unique visual graphics, and represent the first installment of V-Moda's new Artist Series.

The Peace, Love and Happiness model is inspired by – you guessed it – Hendrix's famous “peace, love and happiness quote”, and sports the psychedelic art style that was prominent in the late '60s era in which the guitar icon rose to fame.

Wisdom is based on Hendrix's well-known “knowledge speaks, but wisdom listens” quote, and boasts a muted art style designed to represent the “thoughtful sophistication Jimi depicted in his words”.

And finally, the Soul edition aims to visually capture the motivation behind and impact of Jimi's move to London in 1966. It features a lava lamp, a home furnishing piece that emerged around the same time as Hendrix's relocation.

The designs adorn V-Moda's well-established Crossfade 2 headphones, which feature both wired and wireless adaptability, a fast-charging (100 minutes) battery that lasts around 14 hours, dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers for high-res audio, a hidden built-in mic, and memory foam cushions for comfort.

The three new Jimi Hendrix-inspired Crossfade 2 models are available now for $219.99 apiece. For more information, head to V-Moda.