Valkyrie showcase their formidable melodic hard-rock chops in this exclusive playthrough

Virginia hard-rockers Valkyrie are known for their creative hook-writing chops. In the run-up to the release of fourth studio album Fear - which drops later this week - the four-piece have unveiled three singles which put this songwriting ability on full display: Evil Eye, The Choice and Feeling so Low.

Guitarist/brother duo Jake and Pete Adams - who used to handle six-string duties in Baroness - join Guitar World today for an exclusive playthrough of the latter. It's chock-full of tasteful guitar lines, with the pair trading melodic harmonized leads and several standout solos throughout.

Pete tears it up wielding a Silverburst Gibson Les Paul electric guitar while Jake's weapon of choice is a Yamaha SG2000.

Valkyrie's new album Fear is available from July 24 via Relapse Records.